Rusk's Etheridge and Boudreaux receive superlative mention on All-17-4A squad

Two members of the Rusk High School volleyball team have been voted to the District 17-4A All District team as superlative choices.
Emily Etheridge was named as the league's Defensive Most Valuable Player, while Sarah Boudreaux received Co-Newcomer of the year accolades.
Etheridge, a senior, plays left side for Rusk and Boudreaux, a freshman, is a setter/defensive specialist.
Three Lady Eagles were named to the first team.
Included in that group was Kaycee Johnson (Jr., middle hitter), Faith Long (Jr., setter) and Kara Wofford (Jr., outside hitter).
Picked for the loop's second team was Makenna Burkhalter (Jr., outside hitter), Isabel Torres (Soph., setter) and Jazz Blankinship (Soph., middle hitter).
Makayla Dowling, Carson Trawick and Colleen Dover were honorable mention picks from Rusk.
Eleven members of the team earned Academic All-District distinction by maintaing at least a 90 grade point average during the season.
Included in the group are: Callie Lynn, Faith Long, Emily Etheridge, Makenna Burkhalter, Carson Trawick and Jazz Blankinship.
Other academic award winners are Makayla Dowling, Lexie Stanley, Sarah Boudreaux, Kara Wofford and Isabel Torres.
The Lady Eagles, who finished as the district runner-up, are coached by Billie Walley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.