Rusk's Heston Kelly signs football letter with SFA

RUSK — After setting a state record for most catches in a season (119), it was obvious that Heston Kelly of Rusk High School would be playing on Saturdays next fall; it was just a question of what team would lock up his services.
On Wednesday Kelly signed a National Letter of Intent with Stephen F. Austin State University.
Rusk athletic director and head football coach Thomas Sitton conveyed to those in attendance at the ceremony that Kelly “had a great year in football”, where he played wide receiver and safety as well as serving as the Eagle punter and kicker. He also return punts and kick offs.
Kelly won numerous post season accolades, including including being named to the All-District squad as a first team wide receiver.
He was also a Smoaky.com All-East Texas wide receiver (first team).
Kelly also garnered Padilla Poll All-State receiver (second team).
Kelly transferred to Rusk from Magnolia, Texas last summer.
