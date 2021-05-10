Rusk's Isiah Ward commits to Hardin-Simmons

RUSK — Isiah Ward, a senior at Rusk High School, recently announced on his social media that he has given a verbal commitment to continue playing football at Hardin Simmons University (NCAA, Division III) in Abilene, Texas.
Ward, a multi-sport athlete at Rusk, was voted to the All-District 10-4A-II team (second team) at defensive back, following the completion of the 2020 season.
Hardin Simmons went 4-1 earlier this spring in an abbreviated campaign that was the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cowboys are coached by Jessie Burleson.
