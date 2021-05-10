Rusk's Isiah Ward commits to Hardin-Simmons

Rusk's Isiah Ward (3), makes an interception during an Eagles game against Palestine.Ward has announced that he has committed to play college football at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene.

 Progress file photo by Jessica T. Payne

RUSK — Isiah Ward, a senior at Rusk High School, recently announced on his social media that he has given a verbal commitment to continue playing football at Hardin Simmons University (NCAA, Division III) in Abilene, Texas.

Ward, a multi-sport athlete at Rusk, was voted to the All-District 10-4A-II team (second team) at defensive back, following the completion of the 2020 season.

Hardin Simmons went 4-1 earlier this spring in an abbreviated campaign that was the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cowboys are coached by Jessie Burleson.

 

