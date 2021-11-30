Rusk's Johnson, Kelly garner superlative honors on All-17-4A team

RUSK — Two members of the Rusk High School volleyball team have received superlative awards on the All-17-4A Volleyball team.
Kaycee Johnson was named as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year and Hadley Kelly garnered Newcomer of the Year accolades.
Johnson, a senior, played middle hitter and outside hitter, while Kelly, a sophomore, saw time as an outside hitter, libero and defensive specialist.
First team award winners from Rusk included Faith Long (Sr., setter/outside hitter) and Sarah Boudreaux (Soph./outside hitter).
Kara Wofford was voted onto the second team.
Wofford is a senior who played outside hitter and middle hitter.
Three Lady Eagles, Lexie Stanley, McKenna Burkhalter and Isabel Torres picked up honorable mention plaudits.
Stanley, a senior, played the position of defensive specialist; Burkhalter, also a senior, was used as an outside hitter/defensive specialist while Torres, a junior, handled the duties of setter and defensive specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.