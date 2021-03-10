Rusk's McCown brothers named to 17-4A All-District team

Owen and Aiden McCown of Rusk High School have been named to the All 17-4A Basketball team as first team choices.
Owen is a junior and Aiden is a sophomore. Both recently completed their first season as members of the Basketball Eagles.
Kavesdeon Tilley, a senior, was selected for the second team.
Honorable mention choices from Rusk include Marcos Torres, Joseph McGowan, Alex Jones and Oliver Sturns.
The aforementioned young men are seniors.
The district's elite unit was compiled based on a vote of the conference's head coaches.
The Eagles finished with an 11-11 overall record this season under head coach Jayme Bradley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.