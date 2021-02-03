RUSK — Wednesday was National Signing Day across America and in Rusk two members of the Eagle football team got in on the action.
Joseph McGowan will be going to Houston to play for Texas Southern University, NCAA D-I/Southwestern Athletic Conference), while Lane Gilchrist will join the Tyler Junior College Apache football team upon graduation later this year.
The signing ceremony took place inside Eagle Coliseum on the Rusk High School campus.
McGowan is an All-10-4A-II first team pick at wide receiver.
Gilchrist, a deep snapper, was voted to the circuit's first team earlier this year.
Gilchrist also received a second team mention as an offensive lineman.
The duo were coached by Thomas Sitton at Rusk.
