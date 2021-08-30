Rusk's Nathaniel Yancey named Progress Player of the Week

RUSK — Not to take anything away from the fine performance that the Rusk offense delivered in the Red and Black's 33-12 win over Fairfield on Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, but the Rusk defense had a game to remember.
One member of the Rusk defensive unit, Nathaniel Yancey, has been named as the Progress Player of the Week.
Yancey, one of four Eagles to rack up double digit tackles, had six solo tackles (co-high for the team along with Chris Lawson) and five assisted tackles, plus a tackle for loss.
One defensive statistic that stands out above all the rest: Rusk stopped Fairfield on third down 10 of 11 (91%) plays, making it hard for the visitors to get any type of offensive traction.
Defensively, Rusk had four take aways in the contest.
Not a bad night at the office for the Rusk Eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.