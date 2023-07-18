Rusk's Tatum Goff named LSC Female Athlete of the Year

TYLER – Tatum Goff, a product of Rusk High School, has been named as the Lone Star Conference Female Athlete of the Year.
The award was based on a vote of the league’s sports information directors.
The junior pitcher posted a 42-0 record for the University of Texas Tyler during the recently completed season.
Goff set a new NCAA record for the most wins without a loss in a single season this past season. The record is for all-three divisions of NCAA softball.
The lefty sensation struck out 248 opposing batters, which ranked seventh in the nation.
Among the many awards Goff has recently won are her second-consecutive National Fast Pitch Coaches Association All-American (first team) honor, NFCA Division II Pitcher of the Year, D2 CCA South Central Region Pitcher of the Year and the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Goff is the first University of Texas Tyler athlete, male or female, to win a conference player of the year accolade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.