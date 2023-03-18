Rusk's Tatum Goff tosses a no-hitter in latest UT-Tyler victory

TYLER - Tatum Goff, a graduate of Rusk High School, hurled a no hitter to spark University of Texas Tyler to an 8-0 (5 innings, run rule) win over Midwestern State on Friday at Irwin Field in Tyler.

Goff struck off 12 and didn't issue a walk to run her record to 17-0.

The no-hitter was her second-career gem at the collegiate level.

Goff lowered her earned run average to 1.26, which is the lowest among all Lone Star Conference pitchers, as a result of the win.

The No. 4-ranked Patriots moved to 26-4, 14-2 LSC while Midwestern State slipped to 3-23, 2-17.

