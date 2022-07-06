RYSA to host 2nd Annual Eaglefest on July 10

RUSK — On Sat., July 10 The Rusk Youth Sports Association (RYSA) will he hosting the 2nd Annual Eaglefest.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Rusk youth baseball fields.
Some of the offerings at Eaglefest will include a kickball tournament, smash the cars, home run derby, water course, a dunking booth featuring coaches, pie a coach, kiss a goat and a corn hole tournament.
Event organizers say there will be something for everyone and food vendors will be on site serving up some tasty grub and plenty of ice-cold drinks.
Eaglefest serves as a fund raiser for the various programs that the RYSA sponsors.
