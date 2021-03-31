Salgado saves the day for Troup in 5-4 win over Arp

TROUP — Anthony Salgado came in with one out in the seventh to record the final-two outs and earn a save in Troup's 5-4 decision over Arp on Tuesday at the ball yard in Troup.
Troup led 5-3 after five completed but the visitors were able to add a run in the top of the seventh before the dramatic finish between rivals unfolded.
Colby Turner turned in a nice piece of pitching work to notch the win on the mound. He pitched 6.2 frames and gave up four runs, one earned, off of six hits. Turner fanned 10 and walked one.
Brayden Vess churned out a pair of singles and Ty Lovelady had a base hit and drove in two runs.
Max Cheney and Dylan Meyer each singled and drove in a run for Troup.
Troup's remaining base hit came off of the bat of Austin Huml.
Cotton Cross went 4-4 for Arp.
The visitors stranded eight base runners in the game.
The two clubs will do battle again at 7 p.m. Thursday in Arp.
