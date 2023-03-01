San Antonio Youth Rodeo: Landon Cook wins first place in saddle bronc

SAN ANTONIO - Landon Cook, a senior at Alto High School, came in first place in the saddle bronc competition at the San Antonio Youth Rodeo on Feb. 22.
The event was open to young men between the ages of 14 and 18.
Cook received a score of 72, which was tops in the field of seven. He earned a $525 pay day for his efforts.
Cook a standout football and basketball player at Alto, is the younger brother of Logan Cook, who currently is No. 22 in the world in saddle bronc and is a regular fixture on the PRCA national circuit.
The San Antonio Youth Rodeo is held in conjunction with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
