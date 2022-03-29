LAKE STRIKER — Sarah Woods won first place in a crappie tournament that was held at Lake Striker over the weekend.

Woods' big catch was 15.25 inches long.

First place paid $205.

With a catch of 14.75”, Justin Thompson finished in second place.

John Thibadeoux came in third place, with a fish that measured 13.50”.

In addition to cash prizes for the largest fish, anglers also received a nice assortment of door prizes.

Thirty-two anglers competed in the tournament.

Lake Striker is located east of Jacksonville, off of Highway 79, near the Cherokee-Rusk County line.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you