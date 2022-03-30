Scots claim a 1-0 victory over Indians in area round

NOTE: The original version of this story has been corrected to reflect that Richie Paulus scored Highland Park's goal.
TYLER — There wasn't much that separated Highland Park and Jacksonville in their Class 5A, Region II area matchup at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Scots scored the only goal of the evening with just over 10:00 to play in the first half to earn a 1-0 win over Jacksonville.
Highland Park (18-2-3) advances to take on Longview later this week in a regional quarterfinal match.
Jacksonville, the District 16-5A Co-Champions, end the year with a 15-7-3 record.
The Scots' Richie Paulus was at the right place at the right time when he headed the ball into the net, after the ball had deflected off of the cross bar, for what turned out to be the match-winning goal.
That was the only thing that got past Jacksonville keeper Davy Smith, who had eight saves in the match.
Jacksonville had two prime chances at scoring in the final 40:00, but neither shot was able able to find twine.
With 26:14 left in the fray, Kevin Nava shot from the left flank, with the ball deflecting off of the near post.
Armando Lara raced down the center of the pitch and went one-on-one with Scot keeper Kyle Barron with just under 20:00 left. Lara shot and Barron covered.
Although the Jacksonville defense stood tall and didn't allow the Scots a shot on goal until the 24:07 mark of the first half, Highland Park racked up nine shots on frame, compared to the Indians' five.
Barron had five saves and collected the clean sheet victory for Highland Park.
Even though the two squads played on fairly even terms, it is unlikely that the Indians and the Scots will meet again anytime soon, as Jacksonville is dropping down to Class 4A next year while Highland Park is moving up to Class 6A.
