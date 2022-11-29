Scott pilots Maidens to a 48-29 victory over Pine Tree

Jacksonville, powered by a stingy defense, was able to defeat Pine Tree 48-29 on Tuesday night inside John Alexander Gymnasium.
Pine Tree (7-5) didn’t score a bucket inside the arc until the 2:21 mark of the third quarter due to a physical and aggressive effort on the inside.
“The first step to a good offense is a good defense, Jacksonville head coach Sharae Schmitt said. “We have been spending extra time in practice working on our defense. We knew we had to go out there and lockdown the middle, and I think we did a good job in accomplishing that.”
Jacksonville held the Lady Pirates to single digits in each of the first-three periods of play. The Maidens (7-4) outscored the visitors 25-12 in the second and third quarters to expand upon a five-point lead after one frame.
The Maidens racked up 10 put backs (unofficially), with Chaznil Scott accounting for five of the put backs. Scott poured in 11 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
“This was the best job, by far, that we have done all season on getting the offensive rebound and then converting the shot,” Schmitt said. “That was huge for us.”
Trunijah Butler also ended up with 11 points while Marquicia Robertson tossed in 10 points and recorded eight rebounds.
Leading the Maidens in rebounding was Andrea Donnell with 12.
High scorer for the Lady Pirates was Aaliyah Oliver with 11.
Jacksonville will be playing in the Gilmer Tournament beginning on Thursday.
Junior Varsity: Jacksonville 37, Pine Tree 22 – The Maidens outscored Pine Tree 21-5 in the second half to notch their second victory of the season against Pine Tree.
