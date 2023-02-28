Sebastian Juarez gets a hat trick in Jacksonville's 9-0 win over Westwood

The Jacksonville Soccer Indians changed things up a little bit in their District 16-4A match against Palestine Westwood on Tuesday by wearing a seldom-seen blue over white uniform combination.
One thing that didn't change was the Indians’ domination over Westwood as Jacksonville smoked the Panthers 9-0 at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville moved to 14-3-2, 8-1 in 16-4A with the win, while the Panthers fell to 3-13-2, 1-8. Jacksonville won the first meeting with Westwood 2-0 back on Jan. 16.
Sophomore Sebastian Juarez had a hat trick on Tuesday to spark the Tribe. Jacob Gonzalez and Nathan Ramirez knocked in two goals apiece.
Gonzalez got the party started for the Tribe when he launched the ball past the Panther keeper and onto the top shelf from about 18 yards out. The score came with 36:11 to play in the first half.
With 30:57 left in the first period, Gonzalez struck again. This time he blew the ball past the keeper (short side) from 13 yards away, doubling the Tribe lead.
Juarez then stepped up and delivered his first goal of the night, depositing the ball into the side net from 6 yards out. The score came with 15:02 to go in the opening half.
Jacksonville enjoyed a commanding 5-0 lead at the break after goals by Karol Cardenas and, Roberto Munoz to close out the segment.
Juarez scored his second goal with 20:32 left in the match, giving the Tribe a 7-0 lead. About 10:00 later he rocketed the ball into the net from 10 yards out, increasing the Tribe lead to 9-0.
Nathan Ramirez added two goals in the second half, both short-range gems. He also had an assist early in the final half.
Gustavo Arredondo and Jose Meza combined for the clean sheet for the Tribe. Meza worked the final 20:00 and didn’t have a save opportunity while Arredondo made one save.
Jacksonville had 25 shots on goal compared to the Panthers’ one.
The Tribe are scheduled to host Hudson on Friday night.
