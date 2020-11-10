SEC forced to postpone 2 games scheduled for Sat. due to virus concerns

Southeastern Conference officials announced on Tuesday afternoon that a pair of its game that were scheduled to be played on Saturday have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
No. 5 Texas A&M will not be traveling to Knoxville to take on the Volunteers of Tennessee, and No. 1-ranked Alabama will be unable to tangle with the Tigers.
The SEC said that the games are being postponed due to positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantine with the Texas A&M and LSU football programs.
The Aggies' game against Tennessee will be rescheduled for Dec. 12.
There is uncertainty as to when the Alabama-LSU can be played, as LSU already has a game scheduled for Dec. 12.
