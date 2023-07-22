SEC Preseason Football Poll: Aggies picked to finish in third place in the West

The Southeastern Conference Media Days wrapped up on Friday, and with that came the release of the SEC Media Days Poll, which was conducted by members of the media that cover the conference.
Texas A&M picked up one first place vote and 1,174 points to finish in third place in the Western Division.
Alabama (165, 1,899) and LSU (117, 1,838) were the two schools to finish in front of Texas A&M.
Ole Miss received 1,128 votes and charted in the fifth position, followed by Arkansas (3, 958), Auburn (4,658) and Mississippi State (1,496).
Defending national champion Georgia garnered 265 first place nods and 2,011 points to take the top spot in the Eastern Division.
Next was Tennessee (114, 1,682), followed by South Carolina (3, 1,254) and Kentucky (1, 1,204).
Completing the order of finish in the East was Florida (911), Missouri (658) and Vanderbilt (8, 428).
According to SEC officials, only nine times in the past 31 years has the predicted preseason favorite in the SEC Media Days poll gone on to win the conference championship.
The Commodores of Vanderbilt will be the first SEC team to open the season late next month. Vandy is scheduled to host Hawaii on Aug. 26.
The remainder of the conference teams will get things started on September 2.
Texas A&M’s Aggies will entertain New Mexico on that day.
Three neutral site games highlight the remainder of the slate. LSU and Florida State will battle in Orlando, South Carolina will face North Carolina in Charlotte and Tennessee and Virginia will collide in Nashville.
Arkansas and Western Carolina will play in Little Rock on opening weekend.
In other games, Alabama will host Middle Tennessee, Auburn is slated to welcome UMass to the Plains, Georgia will host Tennessee-Martin while Kentucky has a home date against Ball State.
Ole Miss and Mississippi State will both kick start their seasons in front of the home faithful by hosting Mercer and Southeastern Louisiana, respectively.
Rounding the slate out is South Dakota traveling to Missouri.
