SEC releases Week 1 game schedule; Aggies to host Vandy

The Southeastern Conference has finalized its list of games for Week 1 (Sept. 26) of the 2020 football season.
Texas A&M will entertain Vanderbilt at Kyle Field (time to be announced). This will be only the second meeting — Texas A&M has won both outings — between the two schools since the Aggies joined the SEC.
In their last meeting, Texas A&M shutout the Commodores, 25-0, in Nashville in 2015.
Vanderbilt is picked at, or near the bottom, in the SEC East in practically every preseason poll.
In other games, Alabama will be making a trip to Columbia, Mo. to battle Missouri, while Arkansas hosts Georgia in Fayetteville, Ark.
LSU will also be at home, with the Tigers slated to test SEC West-rival Mississippi State.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss will play host to Florida, Tennessee will be in Columbia, SC to test the Gamecocks, and Auburn will dust off the welcome mats for Kentucky's Wildcats.
All SEC schools will be playing 10 regular season games versus conference schools this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.