Second half slide sinks Maidens in 16-4A opener

Jacksonville led after one quarter of play, and was within striking distance at halftime in its District 16-4A lid lifter against Lufkin on Friday at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
The second half was a different story.
The Lady Panthers' press forced a slew of Maiden turnovers in the third quarter as Lufkin rolled to a 43-28 victory over the Maidens (9-16, 0-1).
Lufkin (12-6, 1-0) led 29-17 after three quarters of play.
The Lady Panthers took the lead for good when Alecia Rivera-Scott sank a triple with 4:46 left in the first half, which put the visitors up, 11-8.
Freshman Kiah Cox score 17 of her teams' points, while Chanzil Scott added six.
Completing the scoring for Jacksonville was Trunijah Butler (2), Kristiana Huddleston (2) and Brooke Hornbuckle (1).
At 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday the Maidens will face off against Whitehouse at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.