Second half surge propels Bullard to a 49-10 victory over Mineola

MINEOLA – Bullard came alive in the second half in route to downing host Mineola 49-10 Friday night.
Leading by only a 14-10 margin at halftime, the Panthers (4-0) outscored to Yellowjackets (1-3) 35-0 in the final 24 minutes of action to win going away.
Ayden Barrett completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 302 yards to spark the Panther offense. The senior threw three touchdown passes and gave up one interception.
Clifford Douglas III had 11 catches for a team-high 141 yards and a touchdown.
Braxton Corley (4-69) and Quasy Warren (3-49) had touchdown grabs for the winners.
Warren was the leading ground gainer for Bullard. In 16 carries he tallied 83 yards and scored a touchdown.
Chase Randall (4-30) scored two rushing touchdowns and Barrett (4-33) chipped in one.
Bullard racked up 471 total yards while limiting the Yellowjackets to 178 total yards.
The leading tackler for the Panthers was Ryan Baird with six.
Nehemiah Thomas and Landon Paddock added five apiece while Tripp Baker make three stops to go along with a pass interception.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday Bullard will play host to No. 1-ranked and undefeated Carthage, as the district season gets under way for both clubs.
