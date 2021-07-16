Second session Tribe Tennis Camp opens Monday

TRIBE TENNIS CAMPS

 

SESSION I: June 7-10 (Mon.-Thurs.)

SESSION II: July 19-22 (Mon.-Thurs.)

SKILL LEVELS: Beginners to Intermediate

GRADES & TIMES: Entering grades 1 thru 9 - 9:00 – 11:00

COST: $ 35 for 1 session, $60 for both, – Checks Payable to Tribe Tennis

Family discount - $5 off per child – Must live in same household

LOCATION: Jacksonville High School Tennis Courts

STAFF: Head Varsity Coach David Hanna, Coach Chuck Roper, Jacksonville College Coach Jonathan Becker & JHS Varsity Players

SUPPLIES NEEDED: Tennis racket – towel – water or sports drink

(Rackets will be provided if needed)

 

 

 

 

Name __________________________ 2021-22 Grade Level_________

 

Address __________________________ Phone _______________________

 

City _______________________ State ______ Zip ________

 

“T” Shirt Size _______________

 

Circle the dates and times you will be attending below: (You may attend both camps.)

 

June 7-10 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)

 

July 19-22 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)

 

 

Mail to: David Hanna / 903-571-6277

6170 CR 1405

Jacksonville, Texas 75766

 

Person to contact in case of emergency with phone number:

__________________________________________________________

