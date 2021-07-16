TRIBE TENNIS CAMPS
SESSION I: June 7-10 (Mon.-Thurs.)
SESSION II: July 19-22 (Mon.-Thurs.)
SKILL LEVELS: Beginners to Intermediate
GRADES & TIMES: Entering grades 1 thru 9 - 9:00 – 11:00
COST: $ 35 for 1 session, $60 for both, – Checks Payable to Tribe Tennis
Family discount - $5 off per child – Must live in same household
LOCATION: Jacksonville High School Tennis Courts
STAFF: Head Varsity Coach David Hanna, Coach Chuck Roper, Jacksonville College Coach Jonathan Becker & JHS Varsity Players
SUPPLIES NEEDED: Tennis racket – towel – water or sports drink
(Rackets will be provided if needed)
Name __________________________ 2021-22 Grade Level_________
Address __________________________ Phone _______________________
City _______________________ State ______ Zip ________
“T” Shirt Size _______________
Circle the dates and times you will be attending below: (You may attend both camps.)
June 7-10 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)
July 19-22 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)
Mail to: David Hanna / 903-571-6277
6170 CR 1405
Jacksonville, Texas 75766
Person to contact in case of emergency with phone number:
__________________________________________________________
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.