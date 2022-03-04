SENIOR NIGHT SHUTOUT: Nava sparks JHS boys to a 2-0 win over Hornets

Kevin Nava, one of six Jacksonville seniors that were recognized during a pre-match Senior Night ceremony at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday, came out of the locker room for the second half determined that his team would notch a victory.
His grit and resolve enabled Jacksonville to blank Huntsville, 2-0.
Jacksonville moved to 12-6-2, 5-3-1 with the win and is in second place in the league standings.
The Hornets have struggled this year and are 4-12-4, 0-8.
Nava launched five shots in the first 10:00 of the final half, and with 34:01 left in the match he connected from about 16 yards out, scoring on a blast from the right side that zoomed past the Huntsville keeper and into the back of the net to give the home team a 1-0 edge.
After several Jacksonville shots kissed the goal posts and cross bar in the opening half and with his team just missing several times to open the second half, Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo kept encouraging his team to keep shooting the ball; and the Tribe did just that. Jacksonville had 20 shots in the second half alone, with eight of those being on goal.
On the flip side, Huntsville shot just six times in the second half, with two of those being on goal.
Armando Lara added an insurance goal at the 11:40 mark, when he collected a deflection and shot from the right side side of the 18 box. Nava earned an assist on the play.
Jaramillo explained that even though his team is in second place, there is a razor thin difference in points between the top four teams in the conference and that the district's playoff picture will not come into focus until the final matches are played.
Axel Zamora, who made five saves, picked up the win in goal for the Tribe.
Zamora came into the match with 25:44 to go in the first half when Jacksonville's starting keeper, Davy Smith, had to come out of the match after being shaken up in a collision with a Huntsville player.
Jacksonville has an open date on Tuesday and will wrap up the regular season by visiting Lufkin on March 11.
NOTE: Seniors honored at mid field on Friday included: Eric Ruiz, David Maldonado, Chrystian Gonzalez, Kevin Nava, Omar Tavera and Juan Lopez.
