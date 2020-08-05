Sergio Gardea to serve as assistant soccer coach at JC

Sergio Gardea, a former assistant men's soccer coach at University of Texas Tyler, has been hired as assistant soccer coach at Jacksonville College, according to Martin Melchor, Jaguar and Lady Jaguar head soccer coach.
Gardea takes over for Chris Thorman, who has accepted a head coaching job at Cumberland Academy in Tyler.
“First (I) want to say good luck to Chris Thorman,” Melchor said via social media. “Chris played a huge role in establishing our program over the past year.
“We are very excited to add Sergio, a young coach with good experience, looking to make an impact at JC.”
Gardea is a former UT-Tyler goalkeeper. The Patriots went 30-12-8 during Gardea's three-year run as assistant coach, and qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2017.
“I am extremely excited and grateful to begin this journey at Jacksonville College,” Gardea said. “JC Soccer is a growing program with a prominent future, and I am ready to get started.”
