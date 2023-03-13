Seven Lady Panther seniors go out with a bang on Senior Night

BULLARD - Bullard's Lady Panthers celebrated Senior Night on Friday at Panther Stadium where the Lady Panthers had their way with Brownsboro, winning 9-1.
Playing in their final match on the home pitch were seniors Reagan Stegall, Maddie Carlile, Anna Marie Jones, Karleigh Hagen, Triniti Wimmer, Chloe Howard and Maddison Cummings.
Stegall was able to score on e of the Bullard girls on the special evening.
Addy Cummings came away with a hat trick, which included one goal on a penalty kick.
Two Lady Panthers, Rylie Jo Garner and Paige Barrett, drove in two goals each.
Bullard's remaining goal was courtesy of Niyah Gee.
Earning an assist apiece were: Rylie Graul, Triniti Wimmers, Carlile, Aubrey Kuechle, Addy Cummings, Barrett, Lucy Schultz, Chloe Howard and Garner.
Bullard (17-1-2) head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey said that this was the first time this season in a match where many goals were scored that assists were provided by different individuals each time.
The Lady Bears' lone goal came on a penalty kick.
Brownsboro slipped to 5-10-3, 2-7-3 with the loss.
