Seven local, area coaches to take part in NE Texas FCA all-star games in June

Seven coaches from Cherokee and southern Smith County high schools will have the responsibility of leading young men and young women in the Northeast Texas Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes all-star games in early June.
The all-star football game will be played on June 3 at Longview High School's Lobo Stadium.
Troup head football coach Sam Wells will serve as head coach of the Red team. This will be Wells' third time to take part in the annual all-star game.
Serving as offensive coordinator will be Jordan Blackmon from Troup and Tiger defensive coordinator Jay Brashear will serve in the same role with the Red team..
Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton will work as an assistant coach on Wells' staff.
Jacksonville High School head football coach Jason Holman will be one of seven assistant coaches of the Blue team. Jason Pitts, head coach at New Diana High School, has been tabbed as head man of the Blue team.
The boys and girls soccer all-star games will be contested at Tyler Legacy High School on June 10.
Bullard High School head girls soccer coach Tiffaney Cooksey will be an assistant coach of the Blue team. Megan Coppedge from Mesquite Horn will be the team's head coach.
On June 2 the baseball and softball all-star games will be played (location to be announced).
Jerry Courtney, Head Baseball Coach at The Brook Hill School will be on the Red team coaching staff. Kenny LaPrade, head baseball coach at Grand Saline High School, will work as head coach of the Red team.
Team rosters for all of the games will be announced in the near future.
The all-star games will feature deserving seniors from throughout the area.
