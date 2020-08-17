Several area football teams gearing up for late-week scrimmages

Several of the area high school football teams will finally get an opportunity to tackle and block someone other than a teammate later this week, as Rusk, Troup and Alto are slated to take part in scrimmages.
Jacksonville (UIL, Class 5A) and Brook Hill (TAPPS) both are starting fall camp several weeks later than the Class 1A-4A schools, in accordance with their respective governing agencies' requirements.
Rusk's three teams will journey to Woodville on Thursday for its dress rehearsal. The listed time for the varsity scrimmage to get under way is 7 p.m.
Woodville features Jacorey Hyder (6'-3”, 235 lbs.), who plays at linebacker and at running back. Hyder is a NCAA Division I prospect.
Troup will entertain Waskom on Thursday evening (exact start time to be announced) at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers have players competiting for a number of starting spots, including at quarterback, after being slammed by graduation losses.
Troup has just three returning starters back on offense.
Twice that many starters return for the Maroons on defense.
Also taking place on Thursday, Shelbyville is at Alto for a warm-up affair.
The time for that game is to be announced.
Jacksonville will have one scrimmage this season. In what will be a battle of the Indians, Jacksonville and Cleveland will go at it on Sept. 17 at Lufkin's Abe Martin Stadium. Game time is to be announced.
“We are looking forward to scrimmaging them, because we have a long stretch there where we will just be lining up against ourselves,” Wayne Coleman, JHS Head Football said.
Jacksonville and Cleveland have never met in the regular season.
Cleveland is based in District 8-5A-I.
As of press time Bullard and Brook Hill had not issued any information regarding scrimmages.
