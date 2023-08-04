Several Bullard youth golfers excel on NTPGA East Medalist Tour

Bullard is rapidly becoming a hot bed for talented youth golfers.
Several of the town’s top young linksters had banner summers competing on the NTPGA East Medalist Tour, which came to a close in late July with the East Medalist Summer Area Championship, which was held at Hollytree in Tyler.
Gracie Smith, competing in the Girls 15-18 division, won both the regular season championship, as well as the Area Championship (tournament).
Smith won first place in seven of the 10 events that she played in to finish with 2,550 points.
Bailey Riley of Malakoff took the runner-up spot with 2,215 points.
Smith carded a 79 to finish atop the leader board at the Area tourney.
In the Boys 11-12 segment, Bullard’s Brenden Lively amassed 11 wins and three second place finishes on tour to win the regular season championship by a wide margin. Lively collected 4,308.33 points, with Reid Habermehl, out of Tyler taking second with 1,450 points.
Lively shot an 81 and came in third place at the Area Championship.
Gabe Bowman, competing in the Boys 13-14 division, racked up 2,408.75 points to nab the regular season championship. He won on two occasions.
Bowman finished ahead of the runner-up, Jacob Ureta (Lufkin), who collected 2,068.75 points.
Bowman shot a round of 97 in the Area Championship to come in at sixth place.
In the Boys 15-18 grouping, Kyle Schneider won the Area Championship by firing a 73.
He came in sixth place in the seasonal standings, chalking up 887.5 points after playing in three tournaments.
Jacksonville’s Grady Ault shot a 79 and came in at T11 in the Area Championship.
He picked up 485 during the regular season in a limited number of outings.
