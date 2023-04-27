LUFKIN - All roads will lead to Lufkin, the site of the annual Angelina Benefit Rodeo, on Friday and Saturday for those wishing to see some of Cherokee County's top cowboys compete at the professional level.
On Friday evening Colt Dement of Rusk will be taking part in bareback while Bullard's Paul Casey and his partner Derric Alvey from Lindale, will be one of the teams featured in team roping.
Also booked for Friday in team roping is Jayse and James Tettenhorst from Jacksonville.
The Tettenhorsts are coming off of a sixth place finish at the Longview PRCA Rodeo last weekend.
During Saturday night's performance, Logan Cook of Alto, who currently is in 23rd place in the world standings in saddle bronc riding, will have a go on the dirt of the George H. Henderson Expo Center.
His younger brother Landon Cook, a senior at Alto High School will join forces with Buster Oliver in team roping and will also ride in saddle bronc.
The Angelina Benefit Rodeo, which opened last night, gets under way at 7 p.m. each evening.
