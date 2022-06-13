Several county soccer standouts shine in FCA All-Star games

TYLER — The weather wasn't the only thing that was sizzling hot on Saturday at the Tyler Legacy High School soccer field.
The play of several all-stars representing Cherokee County and Southern Smith County schools in the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Heart of a Champion All-Star soccer games was blazing.
The games featured some of the top high school seniors from East Texas and parts of the Metroplex, with the proceeds from the game going to fund various FCA activities in East Texas throughout the year.
In the girl's game, Bullard High School's Emily Clark earn a shutout in goal as the Blue squad edged the Red, 1-0.
Grace Community School's Addyson Campbell score the only game of the evening with a little more than a minute remaining in regulation to give Blue the triumph.
Taylor Gutierrez of Jacksonville and Jaden Jeter of Bullard High School also played for the Blue unit.
The Red squad's roster included a pair of Lady Panthers — Carly Pawlak and Milley Bryan.
Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey was the assistant coach for the Red team.
Boys: Red 2, Blue 0
The Red team scored a pair of second half goals to top the Blue, 2-0, in the boy's game, which was played in the afternoon.
Landon Jackson of Bullard High saw duty for the Red unit, while Jacksonville High's David Maldanado played for the Blue team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.