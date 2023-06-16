Jacksonville Soccer Association clubs won their share of awards at the annual JSA Tomato Fest 4 v 4 Soccer Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
What was scheduled as a single-day event was forced to tack on an extra day (Sunday) to finish up due to lightning in the area late Saturday afternoon.
JSA Barcelona U-10 boys defeated the JSA King Cobras 8-0 to win first place in the division.
In girls action, JSA United got past the JSA Powderpuff Girls to win the U7-U6 crown.
JSA's J'ville Barcelona '11 went 4-0 to win its segment while JSA Jacksonville Barcelona came in second place with a 3-1 record.
JSA squads also added a trio of runner-up finishes. Included in that group were JSA Real Madrid (U7 boys) coming in second to Tri-County Tornados, JSA United ending up knotting things up with the Palestine YMCA Tigers 2-2to claim the runner-up spot in U8 boys play and the JSA Queen Bees losing 3-1 to Queen Bees-Green in the finals of the U9 girls division.
