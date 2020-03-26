Several local and area hoops standouts lauded by TABC

Four local and area high school basketball standouts have been named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region team.
Jacksonville High School juniors Grace Abercrombie and Alexis Calderon were included on the Class 5A, Region II team.
The duo helped propel the Fightin' Maidens to the regional quarterfinals and an undefeated District 16-5A campaign.
Abercrombie and Calderon are coached by Lynn Nabi.
Among those selected for the Class 4A, Region III squad was Rusk High School's Ranaiya Kennedy.
Earlier this year Kennedy was voted onto the Region III All-tournament team.
Head coach Briana Brooks' Lady Eagles advanced to the Class 4A, Region III Championship Tournament, which took place at Sam Houston State University.
Troup High School's Grayson Driggs secured a spot on the Class 3A All-Region II team.
The Tigers made it all the way to the regional tournament in Prosper and finished the year with 29 wins.
Troup is coached by Darin Harley.
