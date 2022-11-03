Several local, area girl's basketball teams set to open season on Sat.

Several girl's basketball teams from around the area will be launching their new campaigns beginning on Saturday.
Jacksonville will entertain Marshall, beginning with the junior varsity game at 11 a.m.
The Maidens have a brand new coach, who should be no stranger to Jacksonville fans. Former Maiden Sharae Schmitt is serving as the team's head coach this season, following the departure of Lynn Nabi earlier this fall.
The Jacksonville girls will be back at John Alexander Gymnasium on Tuesday to take on Lindale. The junior varsity teams will do battle at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity.
Rusk also has a new head coach this season, as Alexys Hammett is the bench boss for the Lady Eagles.
The Rusk gals will get their campaign started by visiting Center at 11 a.m. on Sat. The doubleheader will consist of junior varsity and varsity games.
Bullard's Lady Panthers will trek to Winnsboro on Friday evening, with the Lady Panthers' home opener set for 5 p.m. on Tuesday versus Hallsville.
Troup will launch its new season on Tuesday by welcoming Winona to Tiger Gym. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. (varsity only).
Brook Hill's Lady Guard will play West Rusk on Sat. TIp-off in New London is set for 2 p.m.
Jokeshua Fuller's Alto Lady Jackets are another team that will play its first game on Tuesday. The Lady Jackets are slated to host Wells in a junior varsity, varsity twin bill that will begin at 5 p.m. at Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court at Yellowjacket Gymnasium. Thsi will be the first official game at the new facility.
The Lady Hornets of New Summerfield will open their season at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night by traveling to Longview to test Christian Heritage Classical School.
