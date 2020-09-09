SFA Football Notebook: UTEP rallies to upend 'Jacks in opener

Stephen F. Austin State University opened the 2020 football campaign in the Sun Bowl in El Paso on Saturday where they took on University of Texas El Paso, in what was the first meeting between the two schools.
The Lumberjacks started off strong and sailed out to a 14-3 lead over the Miners in the second quarter.
UTEP finally got on track and finished the game by scoring 21-unanswered points to beat SFA, 24-14.
Lumberjacks add Angelo St. and Abilene Christian to schedule
SFA now has seven games on its fall non-conference scheduled after school officials announced the addition of Angelo State University and Abilene Christian University to it docket.
The 'Jacks will entertain the fellows from San Angelo on Oct. 10.
SFA's meeting with Abilene Christian is scheduled for Oct. 24 at Globe Life Park, the former home of the Texas Rangers.
Kick-off times and broadcast information will be released at a later date regarding both the Angelo St. and Abilene Christian games.
