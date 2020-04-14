SFA releases 2020 football schedule; JHS grad on coaching staff

NACOGDOCHES — The Stephen F. Austin State University football is scheduled to open the 2020 with back-to-back road games.
The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 3-9 season last year, and will travel to Huntsville, Ala. for a neutral site battle against Alabama A&M of the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Sept. 5 to get things started.
The following week the 'Jacks will be in Dallas to play Southern Methodist University.
SFA's home opener will double as the Southland Conference lid lifter as well when the Lumberjacks entertain Lamar on Sept. 19.
Next up will be a date with the Abilene Christian Wildcats, who are slated to visit Nacogdoches on Sept. 26.
The annual “Battle of the Pineywoods” will play out on Oct. 3 at NRG Stadium in Houston, as SFA and Sam Houston State University are scheduled to tangle.
Following an Oct. 10 journey to Nicholls State, and an open date the following week, the 'Jacks will return to Homer Price Stadium on Oct. 17 to grapple with Central Arkansas.
SFA and McNeese will meet on Halloween in Lake Charles to close out October play.
On. Nov. 7, Southeastern Louisiana will travel to Nacogdoches to take on the Purple and White.
A week later SFA plays its final road game of the fall when the 'Jacks travel to San Antonio to face Incarnate Word.
The regular season finale is slated for Nov. 21. Northwestern State will provide the opposition as the Demons and the Lumberjacks are schedule to vie for Chief Caddo in Nacogdoches. The 'Jacks won last year's battle.
Game times will be announced at a later date.
Although there are no players from Cherokee County listed on the SFA roster, Jacksonville High School graduate Emilio Meza serves as SFA's defensive line coach.
Meza played collegiatly at SFA and Texas A&M-Commerce.
This will be Meza's second season serving on the Lumberjacks' coaching staff.
The Lumberjacks are coached by Colby Carthel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.