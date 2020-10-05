NACOGDOCHES, Texas -- The football game between SFA and Angelo State scheduled for October 10 has been postponed to fill the open October 17th date on SFA's schedule, per a joint release from both athletic departments on Monday morning. Kickoff time and location for the game remain unchanged, and fans who have purchased tickets or reserved tailgate spots for that game on its previously scheduled date will have those tickets and spots honored for the new game date. All mobile tickets have been updated to reflect the new game date and no additional action is required by existing ticket holders.
The Lumberjack football team opened its four-game home slate on Saturday, defeating West Texas A&M 34-6. Additional home games against Western Colorado (Oct. 31) and Pittsburg State (Nov. 14) round out the home schedule.
