Homecoming is all about traditions, and a past custom of the Jacksonville Indian varsity football team was resurrected on Friday.
The young men reported to school wearing long-sleeve white dress shirts with royal blue ties.
According to reports form campus the Indians looked quite dapper.
Jacksonville (0-1) will take on Cleburne (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. this evening in the annual homecoming football game.
At 7 p.m. at the Historic Tomato Bowl the homecoming court will be introduced and the new homecoming king and queen will be crowned.
