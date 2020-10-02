Sharp Dressed Indians

The Jacksonville Tribe varsity football team brought back and old tradition of wearing long-sleeve white dress shirts and royal blue ties on game day Friday.

 Photo courtesy of Deena Brand/JISD

Homecoming is all about traditions, and a past custom of the Jacksonville Indian varsity football team was resurrected on Friday.

The young men reported to school wearing long-sleeve white dress shirts with royal blue ties.

According to reports form campus the Indians looked quite dapper.

Jacksonville (0-1) will take on Cleburne (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. this evening in the annual homecoming football game.

At 7 p.m. at the Historic Tomato Bowl the homecoming court will be introduced and the new homecoming king and queen will be crowned.

