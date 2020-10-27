Shepherd forced to forfeit to Rusk due to COVID-19 protocols

RUSK — Rusk's opponent for this week, Shepherd, has been forced to forfeit the District 10-4A-II game that was scheduled for Friday night at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium, according to Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton.
The Pirates will be unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
Sitton said that the Eagles will not play on Friday.
Rusk is scheduled to close out the regular season on Nov. 6 by visiting Center.
The Eagles, who have already nailed down a playoff berth, are now 5-4, 2-2.
