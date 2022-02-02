Short-handed Jaguars lose at home to Coastal Bend

Jacksonville College had a difficult row to hoe on Tuesday when it faced off against Coastal Bend College with just eight men available.
The Cougars took advantage of the situation by defeating the Jags, 84-56, at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
The loss was JC's 11th straight.
The Jags slipped to 5-17, 1-12 while Coastal Bend moved to 5-16, 3-9.
The Cougars seemed to wear the Jags down in the second half when they outscored their hosts, 45-30.
Quendric Smith led JC with 18 points and five rebounds.
Kaden Keal chipped in eight points to go along with four rebounds while Jonterion Steward ended the night with seven points.
The Jags shot just 30.6% (22-72) from the field and 16.7% (3-19) from 3-point range.
Lamar State-Port Arthur is scheduled to take on the Jags in Jacksonville on Saturday. Tip-off will take place at 4 p.m.
