Shuttlesworth Relays: Troup athletes earn 5 gold medals

TROUP — Student-athletes from Troup won two first place finishes in both the Varsity Boys and the Varsity Girls divisions of the Shuttlesworth Relays, which were held on March 25 at (Troup) Tiger Stadium.
Bailey Hartley (Pole Vault), Reagan Shofner (Shot Put) and Marigold Hunter (1600 Meter Run) secured the gold for the Lady Tigers.
Dalton Smith (Pole Vault) and Trae Davis (Long Jump) came away with first place finishes for the Tigers.
Hunter finished in second place in the 3200 Meter Run and Gracie Cearley won a silver medal in Triple Jump.
Kaila Kincade came in third place in Triple Jump for the Lady Tigers.
Troup girls finished in fourth place in two events — Yanely Jaimes (300 Meter Hurdles) and Danielle Puckett (3200 Meter Run).
Puckett came in fifth place in the 1600 Meter Run.
Sixth place efforts in the Varsity Girls Division were had by Jaycee Berryhill (Discus), Cearley (200 Meter Run) and in the 1600 Meter Relay (Splawn, Hunter, Puckett, Jaimes).
The Tigers had four fifth place finishes.
Included in that group are Bracey Cover (Pole Vault), Kaden Mahoney (100 Meter Dash), 400 Meter Relay (Mahoney, Pierce, Davis, Padilla) and the 800 Meter Relay (Mahoney, Pierce, Davis, Padilla).
