Shuttlesworth Relays: Troup boys end up fourth in team standings, girls fifth

TROUP – The Troup High School boys track and firled team racked up 82 to finish in fouerth place in the team standings at the (Troup) Shuttlesworth Relays on Thursday at Tiger Stadium.
West Rusk (137) won first place, with Harmony (102) and White Oak (102) also finishing ahead of the Tigers.
Nine schools participated in the annual event.
In the varsity girls division, Troup came away with 62 points to come in fifth place as a team.
Sabine (1326) edged out West Rusk (124) for first place.
White Oak (102) and Harmony (99) came in third and fourth place, respectively.
Varsity Boys Division – Troup top five finishers
100 Meter Dash- 1. Caden Claburn, 11.21
200 Meter Dash- 2. Trae Davis, 22.21
4X100 Meter Relay- 2. Troup (Bryce Wallum, Corgan Hewitt, Davis, Claburn), 42.82
4X200 Meter Relay- 2. Troup (Wallum, Davis, Claburn, Connor Boyd), 1:30.72
Long Jump- 1. Davis, 21’-8”; 3. Wallum, 19’-1.5”
Triple Jump- 1. Davis, 44’-5”
Pole Vault- 3. Quintin Taylor, 12’-0”
Varsity Girls Division – Troup top five finishers
400 Meter Rusn- 1. Alexa Splawn, 1:11.00
800 Meter Run- 2. Kambry Nelson, 2:45.50
4X100 Meter Relay- 1. Troup (Audree Hinkle, Chloie Haugeberg, Emory Cover, Gracie Clearley), 53.85
4X200 Meter Relay- 3. Troup (Hinkle, Haugeberg, Cover, Bailey Blanton), 1:51.59
4X400 Meter Relay- 5. Troup (Nelson, Hinkle, Cover, Blanton), 4:22.28
Shot Put- 1. Reagan Shoffner, 31’-0”
Discus- 5. Hannah Clearley, 83’-6”
Triple Jump- 1. Cover, 34’-9.5”; 5. Blanton, 32’-6”; 6. Hinkle, 32’-4.5”
High Jump- 4. Cover, 4’-8”
Pole Vault- 4. Bailey Gipson, 8’-6”; 5. Nelson, 8’-6”
