Sign up time is here for Tribe Tennis Camps

TRIBE TENNIS CAMPS

Session I: June 6-9 (Mon.-Thur.)

Session II: July 25-28 (Mon.-Thur.)

Skill level: Beginners to intermediate

Ages: Entering grades 1-9

Times: 9 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $35 one session, $60 for both sessions. A $5 per child discount is offered to those living in the same household.

Location: JHS Tennis Courts, Corinth Road

Instructors: David Hanna, Chuck Roper and JHS varsity team members

Supplies: Racquet, towel, water or sports drink (racquets provided, if needed)

Sign-up forms are available at JISD schools. For more information contact David Hanna (903) 571-6277

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you