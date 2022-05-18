TRIBE TENNIS CAMPS
Session I: June 6-9 (Mon.-Thur.)
Session II: July 25-28 (Mon.-Thur.)
Skill level: Beginners to intermediate
Ages: Entering grades 1-9
Times: 9 to 11 a.m.
Cost: $35 one session, $60 for both sessions. A $5 per child discount is offered to those living in the same household.
Location: JHS Tennis Courts, Corinth Road
Instructors: David Hanna, Chuck Roper and JHS varsity team members
Supplies: Racquet, towel, water or sports drink (racquets provided, if needed)
Sign-up forms are available at JISD schools. For more information contact David Hanna (903) 571-6277
