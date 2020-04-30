Sign ups taking place for East Texas USPTA Fall leagues

East Texas USPTA Fall Leagues
www.EastTexasTennis.topdoglive.com
The USPTA Fall league team format is two lines of doubles with line #1 worth 5 points to the winning team and line #2 worth 3 points to the winning team.The team with the most total points wins the league!
Roster Deadline: AUGUST 10(all teams must have at least 6 players registered by this date)
Larger leagues could begin as early as August 31 week – smaller leagues may begin later
Last day to add players to rosters: Saturday, September 12
Monday – 4.0 Men & Women
Tuesday – 3.5 Men & Women
Wednesday – 4.5 Men & Women
Thursday – 3.0 Men & Women
All levels should be prepared to have scheduled matches on nights other than their regular night of play.
Captains need to get facility approval prior to registering a team to play out of a given facility.
Team numbers are not needed for USPTA leagues
Register your team at www.EastTexasTennis.topdoglive.com and start signing up your players any time after April 24, 2020!
Winning teams advance to the Texas State USPTA Team Championships to be played indoors in Houston in January 22-24, 2021
Questions on USPTA league: Jim Sciarro netxuspta@gmail.com
