Silva, Trawick team up to give JHS a first place finish in own tourney

Emanuel Silva and Alena Trawick of Jacksonville High School finished in first place in the Mixed Doubles “B” division of the annual Jacksonville Invitation on Saturday.
The Jacksonville pairing posted wins over teams from Tyler High, Hallsville and Center in route to claiming the crown.
Sarah McCullough and Haley George joined forces to give Tribe Tennis a runner-up finish in Girls “A” Doubles.
In Girls “B” Doubles, Laurine Ugbebor and Molly Bentoski finished in second place.
In Boys “A” Doubles, Ethan Kohler and Will Royon ended up in third place while Conner Panuco and Westyn Hassell earned a fourth place finished in Boys “B” Doubles.
Other teams that competed in the tournament included Bullard, Palestine, Nacogdoches, Lufkin Hudson,Pine Tree and Groesbeck.
Tribe Tennis is coached by David Hanna.
