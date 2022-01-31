Silva, Trawick team up to give JHS a first place finish in own tourney

Top performers from the Tribe Tennis team at the Jacksonville Invitational on Saturday were, from left, Ethan Kohler/Will Royon, Conner Panuco/Westyn Hassell, Laurine Ugbebor/Molly Bentoski, Sarah McCullough/Haley George and Emanuel  Silva/Alena Trawick. Silva/Trawick led the Tribe with a first place finish in "B" Mixed Doubles.

 Courtesy photos

Emanuel Silva and Alena Trawick of Jacksonville High School finished in first place in the Mixed Doubles “B” division of the annual Jacksonville Invitation on Saturday.

The Jacksonville pairing posted wins over teams from Tyler High, Hallsville and Center in route to claiming the crown.

Sarah McCullough and Haley George joined forces to give Tribe Tennis a runner-up finish in Girls “A” Doubles.

In Girls “B” Doubles, Laurine Ugbebor and Molly Bentoski finished in second place.

In Boys “A” Doubles, Ethan Kohler and Will Royon ended up in third place while Conner Panuco and Westyn Hassell earned a fourth place finished in Boys “B” Doubles.

Other teams that competed in the tournament included Bullard, Palestine, Nacogdoches, Lufkin Hudson,Pine Tree and Groesbeck.

Tribe Tennis is coached by David Hanna.

