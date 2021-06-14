Six Jacksonville youth earn medals at Tomato Fest Juniors Gran Prix

In the Girls 18 and Under division of the JTA Tomato Fest Open, from left, Sarah McCullough won first place, Alena Trawick came in second and Molly Bentoski earned the consolation championship. A total of 18 juniors from Jacksonville participated in the tournament on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy of Sam Hopkins

Six-local youth came away with medals by winning first or second place or the consolation bracket championship on Saturday at the annual Jacksonville Tennis Association Tomato Fest Juniors Gran Prix

Jacksonville dominated in the Girls 18 and Under division where Sarah McCullough won first place, Alena Trawick took second place and Molly Bentoski won the consolation crown.

Jacksonville's Alex Hassell defeated Luke Donley of Tyler to win the Boys 18 and Under division

Mary Grace Peacock finished in second place in the Girls 12 and Under and Jose Meza secured was the consolation champion in the Boys 14 and Under segment.

Tournament officials reported that 36 boys and girls played in the tournament, with 18 being from Jacksonville.

The junior players were playing for points in the East Texas USPTA Gran Prix circuit.

 

JTA Tomato Fest Juniors Gran Prix Tennis Results 2021

 

 

JUNIOR GRAN PRIX DIVISIONS 

Girls 12 & Under:   1st -  Lillie Knight, Tyler

                               2nd -  Mary Grace Peacock, Jacksonville

               

Girls 14 & Under:   1st  - Adelyn Briggs, Tyler

                               2nd -  Landry Maldanado, Whitehouse

                Consolation  - Allyah Crow, Bullard

 

Girls 18 & Under:   1st  - Sarah McCullough, Jacksonville

                                2nd – Alena Trawick, Jacksonville

                  Consolation – Molly Bentoski, Jacksonville           

 

Boys 12 & Under:   1st  - Srivishrut Konduru, Tyler

                                2nd -   Paul Donley, Tyler

                              Con – Dylan Carver, Tyler

 

Boys 14 & Under:   1st  - Luke Donley, Tyler

                               2nd –  Joe Johnson, Longview

                Consolation  -  Jose Meza, Jacksonville

 

Boys 18 & Under:     1st  - Alex Hassell, Jacksonville

                               2nd –  Luke Donley, Tyler

                Consolation  -  Cayden Dodd, Bullard

 

