Six Jacksonville youth earn medals at Tomato Fest Juniors Gran Prix

Six-local youth came away with medals by winning first or second place or the consolation bracket championship on Saturday at the annual Jacksonville Tennis Association Tomato Fest Juniors Gran Prix
Jacksonville dominated in the Girls 18 and Under division where Sarah McCullough won first place, Alena Trawick took second place and Molly Bentoski won the consolation crown.
Jacksonville's Alex Hassell defeated Luke Donley of Tyler to win the Boys 18 and Under division
Mary Grace Peacock finished in second place in the Girls 12 and Under and Jose Meza secured was the consolation champion in the Boys 14 and Under segment.
Tournament officials reported that 36 boys and girls played in the tournament, with 18 being from Jacksonville.
The junior players were playing for points in the East Texas USPTA Gran Prix circuit.
JTA Tomato Fest Juniors Gran Prix Tennis Results 2021
JUNIOR GRAN PRIX DIVISIONS
Girls 12 & Under: 1st - Lillie Knight, Tyler
2nd - Mary Grace Peacock, Jacksonville
Girls 14 & Under: 1st - Adelyn Briggs, Tyler
2nd - Landry Maldanado, Whitehouse
Consolation - Allyah Crow, Bullard
Girls 18 & Under: 1st - Sarah McCullough, Jacksonville
2nd – Alena Trawick, Jacksonville
Consolation – Molly Bentoski, Jacksonville
Boys 12 & Under: 1st - Srivishrut Konduru, Tyler
2nd - Paul Donley, Tyler
Con – Dylan Carver, Tyler
Boys 14 & Under: 1st - Luke Donley, Tyler
2nd – Joe Johnson, Longview
Consolation - Jose Meza, Jacksonville
Boys 18 & Under: 1st - Alex Hassell, Jacksonville
2nd – Luke Donley, Tyler
Consolation - Cayden Dodd, Bullard
