Slocum Tournament: Lady Tigers win 4th place

ELKHART - Troup won two of its four games in the Slocum Tournament late last week to take fourth place.
The Lady Tigers (3-6) nipped Martinsville, 37-35, and beat Cushing, 37-28 on Friday.
Qhenja Jordan and Ashja Franklin dropped in 10 points apiece in the victory over Martinsville.
Bailey Blanton (15), Sara Neel (14) and Jordan (8) were the top scorers for Troup in the Cushing game.
On Friday, the Lady Tigers were knocked off by Neches, the eventual tourney champion, 44-15, in the Lady TIgers' first game in championship Bracket action.
Chloie Haugeberg put in four points for Troup.
In Saturday's Third Place game, Troup was stopped by Frankston, 37-33.
Franklin tossed in seven points while Jordan and Blanton added six each for the Lady Tigers.
