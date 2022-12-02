Slocum Tournament: Troup boys surpassed by Joaquin in OT

ELKHART - Joaquin outscored Troup 6-2 in the overtime segment to come away with a 45-41 victory in a game that was played in the Slocum Tournament on Friday.
Troup (4-2) will face off against Centerville at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday on the final day of the annual tourney.
Bennett Anglin of Joaquin was the game's high scorer with 18 points, which were the result of six treys.
As a team the Rams (4-0) drained 10 shots from downtown, compared to the Tigers' four.
Jarett Castillo poured in 12 points for Troup.
Trae Davis, Carson Davenport and Colby Turner each scored eight points for the Tigers.
The game was npi-and-tuck the entire way. The Rams led 21-17 at the half and 30-29 going into the final frame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.