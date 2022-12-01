Slocum Tournament: Troup snares two wins on Thursday

ELKHART - Troup chalked up wins over Normangee and Huntington's junior varsity squad on Thursday during first day play in the Slocum Tournament.
The Troup thumped Normangee, 34-19, and stuffed Huntington, 61-30.
Jarett Castillo and Colby Davenport finished in double figures, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively in the victory over Normangee (1-3)
Carson Davenport put in six points for the winners.
Castillo drained a pair of shots from long range.
Troup closed with a bang by outscoring Normangee, 19-2, in the final period of play.
In the victory over Huntington, the Tigers carved out a 28-14 lead at halftime and never looked back.
Trae Davis' 15 points, which included three triples, paced the Tiger attack.
Castillo (13), Bryce Wallum (10) and Davenport (7) also played well.
Troup (4-1) is slated to take on Joaquin at 5:20 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.