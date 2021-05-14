Smith hurls no-hitter in series opener, Bullard rolls, 7-0

WHITEHOUSE — Arkansas-signee Hagen Smith tossed a no-hitter as Bullard blanked Sunnyvale, 7-0, in Game 1 of a best-of-3, Class 4A, Region II Area series.
Thursday’s game was played at Whitehouse High School.
Game 2 will get under at 7 p.m. Friday, with Rockwall High School slated to host the fray.
In recording his eighth no-hitter of the season, Smith struck out 18 and walked three.
Three Panthers, Bryce Jewel, Connor Carson and Ryley Sharp had two hits each for the Panthers.
Jewel drove in a run and Sharp had two RBI.
Smith clubbed a triple and drove in a run while Derek Degrate stroked a two-base hit.
Bullard can close out the series with a victory on Friday evening.
The Bullard-Sunnyvale winner will play either Liberty Eylau or Kaufman in the regional quarterfinal round late next week.
