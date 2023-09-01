SMU, Stanford and Cal to join Atlantic Coast Conference

Atlantic Coast Conference presidents voted Friday morning to add SMU, Stanford and California, bumping the league's membership list to 18, according to a report by ESPN.
SMU will join a Power 5 conference, but it will come at a steep cost. The university will forgo any television revenue for nine years, in order to make the jump. The school's wealthy alumni are expected to provide the financial means for SMU during that time.
SMU is currently a member of the American Athletic Conference.
Stanford and California, previously two of only four PAC 12 schools remaining, will enter the league at a discounted revenue rate, reported to be at 30-percent of a full share.
The moves will take place at the start of the 2024-25 school year, according to the report.
